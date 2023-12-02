Delhi LG launches programme to revamp urbanised villages

Lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena on Saturday launched the Dilli Gramoday Abhiyaan, a targeted programme for the development and rejuvenation of urbanised villages in Delhi that will be funded and implemented by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

Officials from the LG’s office said funds amounting to around ₹ 800 crore were released for this project by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) earlier in October. (HT Photo)

Officials from the LG’s office said funds amounting to around ₹800 crore were released for this project by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) earlier in October. The officials said the programme will include the upgradation of basic infrastructure, livelihoods, scientific livestock management, healthcare, proper land use, and water management for the nearly 200 urbanised villages of Delhi.

The programme was launched from Jaunti village in northwest Delhi, one of the five villages adopted by the LG to be developed as “model villages”. The work here commenced for Delhi’s first grazing ground on a seven-acre plot meant to provide fodder to nearly 4,000 livestock in Jaunti and adjoining villages as well as providing the locality with an open green space free of encroachment. A water body adjoining the grazing ground will also be cleaned, dredged, deepened and rejuvenated within a week, officials said. The grazing ground will have a water channel on its periphery to ensure rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge.

Speaking at the event, Saxena said, “This ground will provide healthy food to the cattle that, in turn, will also provide healthy dairy products. At the same time, it would also prevent traffic. The campaign aims to bring a qualitative change in the landscape and livelihood of the neglected villages.”