Delhi LG orders review of vigilance department

Delhi lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has ordered a review of the vigilance system in the Delhi government and directed that officials who have remained at the same position for a long period be transferred, government officials aware of the matter said on Sunday.

Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu (HT Archive)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The directions came after the LG met the principal secretary (vigilance), Delhi and reviewed the systems and practices followed by the vigilance administration for over a decade, officials said.

He has asked the government to reframe the existing rules governing long postings and formulate a policy for systematic rotation of officials.

Sandhu also directed immediate appointment of chief vigilance officers (CVOs) in all sensitive departments. The list of sensitive departments will also be reviewed and reframed.

During the review, it emerged that some departments with high financial allocations were not included in the existing list of sensitive departments, while some comparatively less sensitive departments were included, said officials.

The LG also directed the vigilance department to formulate a standard guidelines for CVOs, including their role in monitoring compliance with Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) guidelines, particularly in government contracts and tendering processes. The department has also been asked to hold regular meetings with departmental CVOs to review vigilance-related work.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The directions aim to strengthen vigilance mechanisms, improve oversight of procurement and tender processes and reduce the scope for prolonged postings in sensitive positions, officials added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The directions aim to strengthen vigilance mechanisms, improve oversight of procurement and tender processes and reduce the scope for prolonged postings in sensitive positions, officials added. {{/usCountry}}