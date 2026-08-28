New Delhi, Delhi Lieutenant Governor TS Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta celebrated Raksha Bandhan on Friday and greeted people.

Delhi LG Sandhu, CM Rekha Gupta celebrate Raksha Bandhan, greet people on festival

Gupta celebrated Raksha Bandhan with children living on the streets at the Mukhyamantri Jan Sewa Sadan and interacted with them, listening to their dreams and aspirations.

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According to an official statement, the children tied rakhis to Gupta during the interaction.

The chief minister interacted with the children about their education, interests, and future goals. She assured them of the Delhi government's support for their education and overall well-being.

The chief minister emphasised that every child should have the opportunity to dream and receive the necessary support to achieve those aspirations. Officials said they admitted some of the children in the group to schools on the officials' instructions.

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{{^usCountry}} "This sacred festival of affection, trust, and duty is the strength of our familial values. May this holy bond bring happiness, prosperity, and warmth to every home, and may the love between brothers and sisters remain forever unbreakable," Gupta said in a post on X and greeted people. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "This sacred festival of affection, trust, and duty is the strength of our familial values. May this holy bond bring happiness, prosperity, and warmth to every home, and may the love between brothers and sisters remain forever unbreakable," Gupta said in a post on X and greeted people. {{/usCountry}}

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Delhi Lieutenant Governor Sandhu celebrated the festival at Lok Niwas, where female personnel from his security team tied rakhi to him.

"A touching moment at Lok Niwas Delhi today, as women from my security team tied rakhi, filling the day with warmth, affection and joy," he said in a post on X.

He said the women's heartfelt gesture beautifully captured the spirit of Raksha Bandhan, a celebration of love, trust, and togetherness and a reminder that these bonds strengthen our sense of community beyond individual relationships.

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The LG extended his warm wishes to all on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. PTI SHB VIT ASD ASD

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