Delhi LG to launch a Har Ghar Tiranga campaign on Friday

Delhi lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena will launch a “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign from Friday to mark 75 years of India’s independence. As part of the campaign, the LG has directed agencies to decorate prominent roundabouts, markets, schools and hospitals with the Tricolour, organise “prabhat pheris” (early morning rounds) by school students and illuminate flyovers, a statement of the LG office said Wednesday.

The statement added that all employees of urban local bodies (ULB) will have to pin the Tricolour on their lapels.

The LG’s directives follow a meeting chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday, which was attended by all governors, LGs, chief ministers and administrators of Union territories.

According to the statement, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) should identify prominent roads such as Sardar Patel Marg and Shanti Path, and important market areas in their respective jurisdictions to be decorated with the Tricolour from August 13 to August 15.

“The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will carry out a similar exercise in the markets it owns and controls. Flyovers in the NDMC area will be illuminated in the colours of the national flag during this period, and municipal schools and hospitals will hoist the flag on their premises at a prominent location from August 13 to 15. All employees of ULBs, irrespective of rank and designation, will wear lapel pins of the Tricolour in the days running up to the 75th Independence Day and they will be encouraged to purchase these pins,” read the statement.

ULBs will identify important roundabouts in their area to display the Tricolour in different ways such as floral boards, flags, and through illumination, said the statement.

To ensure this, a special campaign will be launched on July 22 for public awareness and “prabhat pheris” (early morning rounds) by school students will be organised from August 11 to August 14. In addition, Saxena also issued directions to ensure that the national flag appears on the home page of all websites of various government departments and undertakings from July 22.

Meanwhile, several events to mark the 75th year of India’s Independence, including the Tricolour being flown atop offices and residential buildings in the city, have been planned by the Delhi government to celebrate the special occasion as well, officials said. The Tricolour will be hoisted atop all Delhi government offices. The city’s resident welfare associations will be provided with the Tricolour to be hoisted on top of housing societies and apartment buildings on August 15, a Delhi government spokesperson said.

