New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Saturday said the future of Delhi must be shaped by sustainability, ecological protection, and improved quality of life rather than “unchecked concrete expansion”.

The LG reiterated that Delhi should emerge as a model city under “Viksit Bharat 2047” through stronger collaboration with the government, industry, and citizens. (HT archive)

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Addressing an industry forum, the LG reiterated that Delhi should emerge as a model city under “Viksit Bharat 2047” through stronger collaboration with the government, industry, and citizens.

“The future identity of global cities will be shaped by how effectively they balance development with environmental responsibility,” Sandhu said.

He described the Yamuna floodplains, ridge areas, biodiversity zones, and green belts as critical ecological assets that would shape the city’s future urban identity. He said ongoing initiatives, including plantation drives, ecological restoration projects, and the rejuvenation of public parks, reflected a shift towards climate-resilient urban planning.

“A greener capital is not just an environmental goal; it is a critical necessity for heat mitigation, climate resilience, and improved public health outcomes,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Highlighting the government’s Jal Sanchay Abhiyan, Sandhu said the programme aimed to rejuvenate 101 water bodies across Delhi in its first phase. He added that Delhi must expand rooftop solar systems and electric vehicle infrastructure to manage rapid urbanisation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting the government’s Jal Sanchay Abhiyan, Sandhu said the programme aimed to rejuvenate 101 water bodies across Delhi in its first phase. He added that Delhi must expand rooftop solar systems and electric vehicle infrastructure to manage rapid urbanisation. {{/usCountry}}

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On water and waste management, he called for scaling up treated water reuse, waste-to-energy systems, and bio-gas generation through modular sewage treatment plants. He also stressed the need to integrate artificial intelligence and digital platforms into traffic management and urban services to improve governance efficiency and ease of doing business.

Emphasising citizen participation, he proposed increased involvement of resident welfare associations (RWAs) in park maintenance, ecological initiatives in schools, and the adoption of green spaces at the community level.