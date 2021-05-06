Delhi likely to see rain, thunderstorm today: IMD

Delhi is likely to witness rain accompanied by thunderstorm on Thursday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. The minimum temperature on Thursday is likely to be 24 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to hover around 38°C. The minimum temperature on Wednesday was 24°C and the maximum temperature was 40.5°C.

Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Thursday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 156. On Wednesday, the average 24-hour AQI stood at 175 in the moderate category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

According to the early air quality warning system for Delhi-NCR, the air quality is likely to remain in the moderate category on Thursday. Subsequently, the air quality is likely to remain largely in the moderate to poor category over the next five days.

On Wednesday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “The overall Delhi air quality is in the moderate category. Satellite fire data indicate effective fire counts have decreased and around 1,000 which are mainly wheat crop burning in the northern part of India. Model trajectory and transport-level wind direction are not very favourable for fire-related intrusion. Surface winds are high and Southwesterly, a change in wind direction to easterly is forecasted. SAFAR Model forecast improved wind speed, good ventilation and less long-range transport for the next two days. Hence, AQI is likely to stay improved in the Moderate category for the next two days.”