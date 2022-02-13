Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi liquor stores witness mad rush over this weekend. Here's why
delhi news

Delhi liquor stores witness mad rush over this weekend. Here's why

Many liquor shops in Delhi were selling foreign liquor at heavily discounted rates on Saturday.
A man carries a box of liquor after purchasing it from a store as prices of liquor were reduced in view of the Delhi Government's new excise police on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Published on Feb 13, 2022 11:35 AM IST
Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi

Liquor shops in Delhi witnesses a sudden rush on Saturday as vendors were offering discounts of up to 35 per cent to increase the sale of foreign liquor in the national capital. The discounted prices thrilled tipplers, so much so that in some areas the police had to be called to disperse the huge commotion outside the alcohol stores.

Liquor stores in several parts of the city, including Jahangirpuri, Shahdara and Mayur Vihar, offered up to 35 per cent discount on certain IMFL brands.

With the introduction of the new excise policy in November last year, liquor stores in Delhi are under pressure to exhaust their stock by the end of March as their licenses will be renewed in the new financial year.

As a result, liquor shop owners are giving heavy discounts to increase sales and people have been buying in large quantities due to the rate cut.

"There are also certain brands that have not picked up sale and retailers want to dispose them off through discounts and special offers like 'buy one, get one free'," said a liquor vend employee in East Delhi.

RELATED STORIES

"The rush was more in stores located closer to border towns in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh due to competition among retailers there to attract more customers," a senior excise department officer told news agency PTI.

Several other factors, including social distancing norms in liquor stores, wedding season and the weekend were also behind the long queues, he said.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
liquor shop
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 Mega Auction
Horoscope Today
Happy Hug Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP