Delhi lockdown extended till June 7. Here’s what’s allowed and what’s not

Lockdown measures in Delhi have been extended by another week and now will be in force till June 7, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) announced on Saturday. Delhi first went under lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on April 19, which has been extended a few times since then.

DDMA cautioned citizens to abide by Covid-appropriate norms, adding that though the positivity rate is on the decline, the situation still remains “precarious”. However, restrictions have been eased this time around for certain activities.

Here’s what’s allowed and what’s prohibited during this lockdown:

1. Restrictions imposed on the movement of individuals not engaged in essential activities have been extended by a week. This has been done to break the chain of transmission, DDMA said in a press release.

2. The movement of workers, employees engaged in allowed activities will be allowed only on the basis of availability of e-pass as directed by the Delhi government.

3. Construction and manufacturing sector has been allowed to reopen from May 31 to provide economically marginalised individuals a chance at employment. The owners of manufacturing units and those running construction sites have to ensure their employees abide by appropriate Covid-19 protocols.

4. Only asymptomatic workers are to be allowed into construction sites and factories. Chewing of tobacco and spitting has been prohibited. Workers have to wear masks and abide by social distancing norms all the time.

5. Ban on wedding ceremonies with more than 30 guests, liquor bars, restaurants will continue till June 7. Delhi Metro services will also remain suspended.

6. DDMA has also sought community participation in helping break the chain of transmission. The market associations and Residents Welfare Associations have been tasked with ensuring compliance with Covid-19 guidelines for shops and residents in their localities.