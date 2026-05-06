New Delhi, Delhi recorded 52 dengue cases in April, the highest for the month in the last five years, according to data released by Municipal Corporation of Delhi .

Delhi logs highest dengue cases in April in five years: MCD

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The figure marks a steady rise compared to 42 cases reported during the same period in 2025, 31 in 2024, 24 in 2023 and 12 in 2022, indicating a gradual increase in the early season detections over the years.

Overall, the national capital recorded 107 dengue cases in the past four months till April, the MCD data revealed.

The city also reported Malaria cases in the first four months of 2026, continuing a trend of limited early-season spread seen in recent years, even as civic authorities brace for a surge during the monsoon.

According to the latest report, the city has reported 29 malaria cases till April this year, lower than 39 cases recorded during the same period in 2025 and 35 in 2024, though higher than 15 cases in 2023. Officials attributed the rise in cases to the sporadic rainy days in April, and said that the MCD has intensified anti-larval operations, fogging and inspections at construction sites and residential areas as part of pre-emptive measures.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The data further shows that MCD's anti-malaria drive has intensified this year. Till May 2 this year, officials have carried out more than 12.15 lakh house visits, higher than over 11.99 lakh visits during the corresponding period last year and over 10.44 lakh visits in 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The data further shows that MCD's anti-malaria drive has intensified this year. Till May 2 this year, officials have carried out more than 12.15 lakh house visits, higher than over 11.99 lakh visits during the corresponding period last year and over 10.44 lakh visits in 2024. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} During the exercise, 15,649 houses were found positive for mosquito breeding, almost at par with 15,662 such houses in 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the exercise, 15,649 houses were found positive for mosquito breeding, almost at par with 15,662 such houses in 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The civic body issued 16,261 legal notices for mosquito-breeding conditions and launched 1,712 prosecutions. It also carried out 358 Guppy-8 interventions at a cost of over ₹1.04 lakh, involving the use of larvivorous fish to control mosquito larvae. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The civic body issued 16,261 legal notices for mosquito-breeding conditions and launched 1,712 prosecutions. It also carried out 358 Guppy-8 interventions at a cost of over ₹1.04 lakh, involving the use of larvivorous fish to control mosquito larvae. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The report said the fish were found surviving in 231 pots across the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report said the fish were found surviving in 231 pots across the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON