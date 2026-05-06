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Delhi logs highest dengue cases in April in five years: MCD

Delhi logs highest dengue cases in April in five years: MCD

Published on: May 06, 2026 02:21 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Delhi recorded 52 dengue cases in April, the highest for the month in the last five years, according to data released by Municipal Corporation of Delhi .

Delhi logs highest dengue cases in April in five years: MCD

The figure marks a steady rise compared to 42 cases reported during the same period in 2025, 31 in 2024, 24 in 2023 and 12 in 2022, indicating a gradual increase in the early season detections over the years.

Overall, the national capital recorded 107 dengue cases in the past four months till April, the MCD data revealed.

The city also reported Malaria cases in the first four months of 2026, continuing a trend of limited early-season spread seen in recent years, even as civic authorities brace for a surge during the monsoon.

According to the latest report, the city has reported 29 malaria cases till April this year, lower than 39 cases recorded during the same period in 2025 and 35 in 2024, though higher than 15 cases in 2023. Officials attributed the rise in cases to the sporadic rainy days in April, and said that the MCD has intensified anti-larval operations, fogging and inspections at construction sites and residential areas as part of pre-emptive measures.

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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