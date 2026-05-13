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Delhi logs hottest day of May, but mercury still below normal

Delhi recorded its hottest day of May at 39°C, with light rainfall expected until Wednesday. Temperatures may rise to 42°C by Sunday. AQI worsens to 170.

Published on: May 13, 2026 03:30 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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New Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said there are chances of a spell of light rainfall in Delhi-NCR until Wednesday, before the western disturbance weakens and the temperature starts rising again. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The Capital recorded its warmest day of the month on Tuesday, clocking a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius (°C), but it was still a degree below normal as a prevailing western disturbance continued to reign in mercury levels.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said there are chances of a spell of light rainfall in Delhi-NCR until Wednesday, before the western disturbance weakens and the temperature starts rising again. It may touch 40°C by Thursday, 41°C by Friday and possibly 42°C by Sunday, it said.

“The western disturbance has brought rain across parts of northwest India, but has so far eluded Delhi. There remains a chance until Wednesday for some rainfall, before it fades,” an IMD official said.

Prior to Tuesday, the highest maximum in May this year was 38.6°C, recorded on May 2. On most days, mercury has remained below the normal this month, largely due to consistent spells of rainfall.

 
western disturbance maximum temperature delhi weather
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