Delhi logs hottest day of May, but mercury still below normal

New Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said there are chances of a spell of light rainfall in Delhi-NCR until Wednesday, before the western disturbance weakens and the temperature starts rising again. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

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The Capital recorded its warmest day of the month on Tuesday, clocking a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius (°C), but it was still a degree below normal as a prevailing western disturbance continued to reign in mercury levels.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said there are chances of a spell of light rainfall in Delhi-NCR until Wednesday, before the western disturbance weakens and the temperature starts rising again. It may touch 40°C by Thursday, 41°C by Friday and possibly 42°C by Sunday, it said.

“The western disturbance has brought rain across parts of northwest India, but has so far eluded Delhi. There remains a chance until Wednesday for some rainfall, before it fades,” an IMD official said.

Prior to Tuesday, the highest maximum in May this year was 38.6°C, recorded on May 2. On most days, mercury has remained below the normal this month, largely due to consistent spells of rainfall.

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{{^usCountry}} So far this month, Delhi has recorded 10.9mm in rainfall, against a long period average (LPA) of 7.6mm for the first 12 days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} So far this month, Delhi has recorded 10.9mm in rainfall, against a long period average (LPA) of 7.6mm for the first 12 days. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “This western disturbance has been fairly feeble over parts of northwest India so far, including Delhi-NCR. On Tuesday, we saw some rainfall in Rajasthan, but again, it skipped Delhi,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet, adding while a chance remains of some patchy rain till Wednesday, a further rise in temperature is expected ahead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This western disturbance has been fairly feeble over parts of northwest India so far, including Delhi-NCR. On Tuesday, we saw some rainfall in Rajasthan, but again, it skipped Delhi,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet, adding while a chance remains of some patchy rain till Wednesday, a further rise in temperature is expected ahead. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The minimum temperature on Tuesday, meanwhile, was 27.6°C, which was two degrees above normal. The minimum is likely to oscillate between 26 and 28°C till the weekend. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minimum temperature on Tuesday, meanwhile, was 27.6°C, which was two degrees above normal. The minimum is likely to oscillate between 26 and 28°C till the weekend. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Delhi’s air quality index stayed “moderate” but deteriorated on Tuesday. The air quality index (AQI) stood at 170, worse than 131 recorded a day earlier, as per the Central Pollution Control Board’s daily bulletin. Forecasts by the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi have predicted a “moderate” AQI until Friday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Delhi’s air quality index stayed “moderate” but deteriorated on Tuesday. The air quality index (AQI) stood at 170, worse than 131 recorded a day earlier, as per the Central Pollution Control Board’s daily bulletin. Forecasts by the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi have predicted a “moderate” AQI until Friday. {{/usCountry}}

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