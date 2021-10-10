Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi logs second death due to Covid this month; last fatality reported on Oct 2
Delhi logs second death due to Covid this month; last fatality reported on Oct 2

The frequency of fatalities due to Covid-19 has witnessed a significant drop since last month, with only five persons succumbing to the infection in September.
Following Sunday’s numbers, Delhi’s case positivity rate remains at 0.05 per cent, while its fatality rate stays at 1.74 per cent. (HT File Photo)
Published on Oct 10, 2021 09:57 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Delhi on Sunday reported the second coronavirus disease (Covid-19) related death in October, with the sole fatality reported this month on October 2, according to the health bulletin data. With the new addition, the death toll of the national capital climbed up to 25,089.

The frequency of fatalities due to Covid-19 has witnessed a significant drop since last month, with only five persons succumbing to the infection in September. As many as 29 fresh cases were recorded on Sunday, taking the overall tally of the city to 14,39,195, the bulletin data showed. A total of 58 new recoveries were logged on Sunday, following which the total number of recovered patients reached 14,13,759.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded 30 new cases and the number of fresh recoveries was 52. Both Sunday and Saturday’s figures have shown marginal improvements from Friday when as many as 39 persons were found to have contracted Covid-19 and only 23 recovered from it, according to the bulletin data.

Following Sunday’s numbers, Delhi’s case positivity rate remains at 0.05 per cent, while its fatality rate stays at 1.74 per cent.

As far as vaccination coverage against coronavirus is concerned, the national capital has administered the first dose to 1,25,12,426 eligible beneficiaries, of which, 54,573 account for the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, 64,99,651 people have been jabbed with the second Covid-19 vaccine shot so far, of which, a total of 99,747 received the dose in the preceding 24 hours. Delhi has vaccinated 1,90,12,077 beneficiaries so far, according to the health bulletin data.

