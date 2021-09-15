Delhi Lt-Governor asks NTPC to ready Eco Park in Badarpur by 2022

Delhi’s lieutenant governor (L-G) Anil Baijal on Wednesday reviewed the progress of the Eco Park at Badarpur, which is being developed by National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC).

The L-G has asked NTPC to complete the project by 2022, which is the proposed deadline for the project.

Delhi L-G office tweeted, “NTPC presented activity wise timelines for the project along with the physical progress of the work. While appreciating the work done so far, advised officials from NTPC to ensure implementation of the project as per laid down timelines. VC, DDA was advised to facilitate coordination between NTPC and the other Departments/ Agencies for timely completion of the project.”

The project, officials said, was conceptualised in 2017 by the L-G after a visit to the ash dykes of the NTPC. In 2018, the thermal power plant at Badarpur was closed and the work to redevelop the site began in 2019.

Spread over 885 acres, it is going to be one of India’s biggest parks with provisions for a jungle safari, a zoo, a golf course, boating facilities, etc.

Large-scale plantation will be done on the periphery of the park. “Once completed, the project is expected to bring about an unprecedented change in the Capital’s landscape. It will serve as a ‘getaway’ destination for the people of Delhi and neighbouring areas,” said an official aware of the development.

The L-G has also advised NTPC to explore the economic viability of the project.