A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by an occupant of a car following a road rage altercation over wrong-side driving in northwest Delhi’s Shakurpur JJ Colony in the early hours of Friday, police said. The attack took place in front of the victim’s friends, and the accused fled with other occupants of the car.

Delhi Police have registered a murder case after a 25-year-old man was stabbed to death following an alleged road rage dispute in Shakurpur. more less

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The victim, identified as Yogesh, was returning home from a wedding when the altercation took place around 1am on G-Block Road in Shakurpur JJ Colony. According to police, he was standing on the road with his friends when an argument broke out with the occupants of a Hyundai i20 car over alleged rash and wrong-side driving.

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“The argument escalated into a violent confrontation. One of the occupants of the car allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Yogesh in the neck, resulting in his death. The accused fled with his associates in the car,” a police officer aware of the case said.

The incident came to light after the Subhash Place police station received information from Maharaja Agrasen Hospital about the admission of a man with a stab injury. The attending doctor declared him brought dead.

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{{^usCountry}} A police team reached the hospital and conducted an enquiry. Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Akanksha Yadav said the two groups belonged to the same neighbourhood and knew each other. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A police team reached the hospital and conducted an enquiry. Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Akanksha Yadav said the two groups belonged to the same neighbourhood and knew each other. {{/usCountry}}

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“We have registered a case under the relevant sections of law. The identities of the accused persons have been established, and efforts are being made to apprehend them. The deceased and the alleged persons were known to each other and belonged to the same locality. Further investigation is in progress,” Yadav said.

The victim’s family told police that Yogesh was returning home from a wedding when he was allegedly assaulted and stabbed.

His brother, Shiva, said that Yogesh had parked his car after returning from the wedding and was talking to his friends when the other car approached from the wrong side.

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“The car driver shouted and asked my brother to move aside. My brother objected and replied that it was a public road and people were passing through. The driver drove off while hurling abuses, but then made a U-turn and came back. One of the occupants stabbed my brother in the neck. My brother’s friend called me from home. We rushed him to the hospital, but the doctors declared him dead,” Shiva said.

A murder case was registered at Subhash Place police station, and police teams are conducting raids to apprehend the suspects.