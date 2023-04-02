Delhi man cuts birthday cake with pistol, arrested. Watch

The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a man seen cutting his birthday cake with a pistol, the video of which had gone viral on social media. According to police, the man was taken into custody from South Delhi’s Neb Sarai with a countrymade pistol & 2 live cartridges. A case has been filed under the Arms Act.

In the video, the man is seen brandishing the pistol while firecrackers go off in the background. (Twitter/screengrab)

The official Twitter handle of the Delhi Police shared the now-viral video along with a visual of the man placed under arrest.In the video, the man is seen brandishing the pistol while firecrackers go off in the background and people sing ‘happy birthday’.

The account wrote, “Taking cognizance of a viral video on social media wherein a young man was cutting cake with a pistol, #DelhiPolice identified the accused and arrested him from Neb Sarai along with .315 bore countrymade pistol & 2 live rounds. Case registered u/s 25 Arms Act.”

According to a report by news agency PTI, the accused has been identified as Aniket alias Anish, 21, a resident of Sangam Vihar. Aniket

Police said that Aniket had previously been involved in a case registered at Malviya Nagar station. The report quoted a senior officer, who said that the incident was reported Thursday after an informant alerted cops to a ‘criminal roaming around in Sangam Vihar area with a weapon’.

According to deputy commissioner of police (south) Chandan Chowdhary, Aniket had recorded the video to gain social media fame, influence youngsters and establish his presence as a ‘criminal’.

Last month, police arrested five people after two videos showed several men consuming alcohol and flaunting guns on the Hindon elevated road in Ghaziabad. According to cops, the prime suspect, Raja Chaudhary, 27, operates two gyms in Ghaziabad, while the arms belonged to his two private security guards.

