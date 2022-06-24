Delhi: Man dies in fire at a shop in Rohini

New Delhi: A 25-year-old man died after a fire broke out at a shop in Rohini’s Budh Vihar on Thursday evening, police said, adding that legal action in the matter is underway.

The deceased has been identified as Ajay, who worked in the shop, said deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal.

The fire department was informed about the blaze at 3:57pm on Thursday, following which 10 fire tenders were pressed into service, and seven people were rescued from the building, said Atul Garg, director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS).

“While the basement, ground floor and first floor of the building was being used for manufacturing and storing shoes, the remaining three floors were used for residential purposes,” Garg said.

DCP Tayal, meanwhile, said, “The 10 fire tenders doused the fire after several hours; and the body of the 25-year-old man — was working at the shoe shop on the ground floor when the incident took place — was recovered from the ground floor of the building during a search,” Tayal said.

The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained, and legal action in the case is underway, according to police.