How Delhi man lost car, laptop, phone and 18K cash after drinking with a stranger

One Friday evening, a 30-year-old Delhi resident sought to unwind after a day of work. Little did he know that by the night's end, the employee of a company in Gurugram's Golf Course Road will lose his car, laptop, mobile phone and ₹18,000 in cash to a stranger, who had joined him for drinks, The Times of India reported.

Amit Prakash, a resident of Greater Kailash-II, reportedly told the police he was “very drunk” and he stepped out of his own car at Subhash Chowk after the stranger asked him to.

According to the complaint, heavily drunk Prakash had gone to a wine shop on the Golf Course Road after work. He paid ₹20,000 for one wine bottle that had ₹2,000.

The shop owner, however, returned ₹18,000 in cash. After that, he went to his vehicle and started drinking again. Meanwhile, the stranger came and asked him if he too could join Prakash for a few drinks.

According to Prakash, he drove to Subhash Chowk with the stranger. After reaching, he said he “forgot that he was in his own car”, according to the complaint.

From Subhash Chowk, Prakash took an auto to Huda City Centre metro station for home. He realised the mistake next morning, the newspaper added.

The cops are now trying to go through CCTV camera footage to identify the accused, the police said.

