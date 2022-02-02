Delhi: Man held for defacing Rahu, Ketu idols of a temple in Mandir Marg

Delhi Police has apprehended a 45-year-old man for allegedly defacing idols of Rahu and Ketu in a temple in the garden behind the Birla Mandir in Mandir Marg.

Investigators said the man, identified as Eklavya, a native of Jammu who currently resides in Delhi, allegedly committed the crime as he was angry since four members of his family died in the first and second waves of coronavirus. He and his father are the only surviving members in the family, said police.

According to a senior police official, Eklavya jumped the wall and targeted the idols in the Navagraha temple around 4.30pm on Saturday but was stopped by the local priest. He was then taken to the Mandir Marg police station.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said, “An FIR under relevant sections of law was registered at the Mandir Marg police station and the suspect was apprehended. Apparently, he did this because he was angry with Rahu and Ketu that a number of his family members died prematurely.”