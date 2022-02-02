Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi: Man held for defacing Rahu, Ketu idols of a temple in Mandir Marg
delhi news

Delhi: Man held for defacing Rahu, Ketu idols of a temple in Mandir Marg

Delhi Police has apprehended a 45-year-old man for allegedly defacing idols of Rahu and Ketu in a temple in the garden behind the Birla Mandir in Mandir Marg
Delhi: Man held for defacing Rahu, Ketu idols of a temple in Mandir Marg
Delhi: Man held for defacing Rahu, Ketu idols of a temple in Mandir Marg
Updated on Feb 02, 2022 12:43 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Delhi Police has apprehended a 45-year-old man for allegedly defacing idols of Rahu and Ketu in a temple in the garden behind the Birla Mandir in Mandir Marg.

Investigators said the man, identified as Eklavya, a native of Jammu who currently resides in Delhi, allegedly committed the crime as he was angry since four members of his family died in the first and second waves of coronavirus. He and his father are the only surviving members in the family, said police.

According to a senior police official, Eklavya jumped the wall and targeted the idols in the Navagraha temple around 4.30pm on Saturday but was stopped by the local priest. He was then taken to the Mandir Marg police station.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said, “An FIR under relevant sections of law was registered at the Mandir Marg police station and the suspect was apprehended. Apparently, he did this because he was angry with Rahu and Ketu that a number of his family members died prematurely.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out