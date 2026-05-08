Delhi: Man held for raping 13-year-old stepdaughter, impregnating her

A 13-year-old girl was raped and impregnated allegedly by her stepfather in Delhi’s Rohini, police said on Thursday, adding that the man was arrested on Thursday and is being questioned.

Police said the mother, who works odd jobs, has claimed that she did not know about the sexual assault. “She is also being questioned. (Representational image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to police, they were alerted about the crime after the Begampur police station received a call on Wednesday from the family. A senior police officer said, “The mother found out that her minor daughter was pregnant and when asked, the girl said her stepfather had repeatedly raped her.”

Police said a team, along with women personnel, reached the spot and took the minor to a safe environment.

“The girl again told the police that her stepfather had raped her on multiple occasions over the past year and she became pregnant. She was taken to a hospital where the duty doctor confirmed sexual assault and told us that she was five months pregnant,” said deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Shashank Jaiswal.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said a case was lodged under sections of rape and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused had by then fled the house. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said a case was lodged under sections of rape and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused had by then fled the house. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “A police team conducted a search operation and apprehended the accused from Delhi. He is engaged in the work of manufacturing cartons and cardboard boxes. Our inquiry revealed that the accused is the stepfather and was residing with the girl and her mother for the past two-three years,” said the DCP. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A police team conducted a search operation and apprehended the accused from Delhi. He is engaged in the work of manufacturing cartons and cardboard boxes. Our inquiry revealed that the accused is the stepfather and was residing with the girl and her mother for the past two-three years,” said the DCP. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said the mother, who works odd jobs, has claimed that she did not know about the sexual assault. “She is also being questioned,” said the DCP. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the mother, who works odd jobs, has claimed that she did not know about the sexual assault. “She is also being questioned,” said the DCP. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON