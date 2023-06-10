Delhi: Man held for raping woman after faking name

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping and blackmailing a 22-year-old woman in northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar after the woman told him that she wanted to break their relationship, the Delhi Police said on Saturday.

Police added that the victim has alleged that the suspect, identified as Shahrukh, pretended to be a Hindu to get into a relationship with her. The incident took place in Karawal Nagar. (HT Photo)

Quoting the complaint by the victim, the police said that the suspect is a Muslim and works as a tailor. Police added that the victim has alleged that the suspect, identified as Shahrukh, pretended to be a Hindu to get into a relationship with her three years ago.

According to the complaint, Shahrukh did not reveal his true identity to the woman to improve his prospects of befriending the woman. Shahrukh is a resident of north-east Delhi’s Karawal Nagar.

Shahrukh allegedly befriended the woman in October 2020 by identifying himself as “Golu”, said police.

Police said that Shahrukh did not reveal his identity for a long time and when the woman found out about it, she wanted to break up with him.

“When the woman found out about the suspect’s true identity in January this year, she tried to separate from him, but the man allegedly began blackmailing her by threatening to leak her private photos and videos. He had secretly captured her private photos and videos during their WhatsApp video calls,” said Sandhya Swami, additional deputy commissioner of police (northeast).

Police have registered a case of rape, molestation, and criminal intimidation, the DCP said, and added that said there was no communal angle to the case.

The woman approached the Karawal Nagar police station to register her complaint on Friday, police said.

