Delhi: Man shot dead in Darya Ganj

NEW DELHI: A 52-year-old man, owner of a workshop in Central Delhi’s Daryaganj, was shot dead by bike-borne assailants on Tuesday night. Police said that a case has been registered and investigation has been taken up.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Shweta Chauhan said that the victim has been identified as Moinuddin Qureshi, resident of Pataudi House in Daryaganj.

Police said that a police control room call was received at 10:15pm regarding firing. When police reached the spot, they were informed by the motor workshop employee Kamal Ahmad that the owner has been shot at. “Bike borne men came and shot at the victim. The injured had received two gunshots and was rushed to Lok Nayak Hopsital where was declared dead. The man received gunshot injuries on his upper abdomen and back,” Chauhan said adding that one pallet has been recovered from the spot.

An investigator privy to probe said that just before shutting the shop for the day, Qureshi had gone to urinate and was coming back when the assailants shot him.

Police said that a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and 27 Arms Act has been registered on the statement of victim’s brother Rukumuddin. “The murder is being investigated from all angles,” DCP said.