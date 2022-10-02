Delhi man stabbed to death, all 3 accused held

Delhi witnessed yet another brutal murder on Saturday. The purported video of the incident, reported from North East Delhi's Sunder Nagri, is being shared on social media. It shows a 25-year-old youth being mercilessly stabbed by a group of men as people in the area looked on.

The victim – identified as Manish, a resident of Sunder Nagar – was rushed to a hospital where he was declared “brought dead”, a senior police officer was quoted by news agency PTI.

The clip of the incident (being circulated online) shows a group of men walking toward the victim and seemingly getting into an argument with him. The victim tries to flee the scene but is unable to escape the grip of one of the men who had him by his collar.

The three men are then seen thrashing and stabbing the victim multiple times, at least till the time a local man intervenes. HT could not independently verify the veracity of these videos.

The incident came to light at around 7.40 pm, police said, adding three men have emerged as prime suspects.

Based on a preliminary inquiry, three accused - Aalam, Bilal, and Faizan – all residents of Sunder Nagri -- have been rounded up in connection with the murder, the officer said. Further investigation has been initiated into the matter.

The police are suspecting an old enmity to be the motive behind the murder.

A police force has been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward situation.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

