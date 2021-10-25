Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi: Man strangles wife in Ashok Nagar, dies by suicide
delhi news

Delhi: Man strangles wife in Ashok Nagar, dies by suicide

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said that on Saturday morning, the New Ashok Nagar police station received information that a man had taken his own life and that a woman’s lifeless body was on the bed
Police said the man allegedly strangled his wife in his flat in east Delhi’s Ashok Nagar, and then hanged himself. Police said no suicide note was found. (Representative photo)
Published on Oct 25, 2021 12:01 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi

A 40-year-old man allegedly strangled his wife, before taking his own life in their house in east Delhi’s Ashok Nagar, senior police officers said after recovering their bodies on Saturday morning.

The police said they did not find a suicide note in the room, which was bolted from inside when investigators and other officers reached the spot.

The couple had three children.

“On the face of it, the man appears to have killed himself after murdering his wife. We have registered a case of murder and are probing the incident. An initial inquiry has revealed that the man likely suspected that his wife was having an affair,” said a senior police officer who asked not want to be named.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said that on Saturday morning, the New Ashok Nagar police station received information that a man had taken his own life and that a woman’s lifeless body was on the bed.

During the enquiry, the police learnt that the woman’s parents live in the same lane and that their three children slept with their grandparents every night. The woman, said police, visited her parents every morning. Her brother visited her house after she did not visit their house on Saturday morning, and did not respond to phone calls.

“Her brother went to check on the couple. As he peeped inside the room through the window, he spotted the man’s body, after which he alerted his family and the police,” said the officer.

The woman worked as domestic help, and the man as an electrician with a private company in Noida.

