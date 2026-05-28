New Delhi, The Delhi government has mandated the installation of an Internet of Things -based automated continuous monitoring system in specified buildings to digitally monitor fire prevention and life safety systems in real time by sending alerts through SMS, according to a recent gazette notification.

Delhi mandates IoT-based real-time monitoring system for fire safety infrastructure in buildings

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The new provision, introduced under the Delhi Fire Service Rules, aims to ensure that both active and passive fire safety measures in buildings remain functional, well-maintained and capable of responding during emergencies.

Under the rules, the ACMS will monitor the operational status of critical firefighting infrastructure, including hydrant pumps, sprinkler systems, fire water tanks, detection systems, manual call points, public address systems, pressurisation fans and basement ventilation systems.

The monitoring system will function through IoT gateways connected to cloud-based servers that will generate real-time alerts and reports for owners, occupiers and empanelled fire safety auditors through mobile applications, emails and SMS alerts.

The implementation of the system will take place in two phases. In the first phase, which comes into effect immediately after the notification of the rules, alerts and system health reports will be accessible to building owners, occupiers and fire safety auditors.

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{{^usCountry}} In the second phase, critical alarms such as pump power failures, low hydrant and sprinkler pressure, and fire alarm faults will also be directly transmitted to the Delhi Fire Service . {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the second phase, critical alarms such as pump power failures, low hydrant and sprinkler pressure, and fire alarm faults will also be directly transmitted to the Delhi Fire Service . {{/usCountry}}

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The rules specify that the monitoring system must digitally track key firefighting components such as main hydrant pumps, diesel and electric standby pumps, jockey pumps, booster pumps, underground and overhead fire water tanks, sprinkler risers and fire alarm control panels.

The system will also monitor operational status of manual call points, public address systems, staircase pressurisation fans, lift lobby pressurisation systems and basement exhaust fans.

According to the notification, the IoT system must use machine-to-machine communication based on MQTTS protocol and support cloud connectivity through 4G, 5G, Ethernet, Wi-Fi or any other reliable wired or wireless medium. Data from the systems will be uploaded every minute for real-time monitoring.

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The cloud portal will generate alarms if no data is received from the gateway for more than 15 minutes to ensure reliability of the monitoring mechanism. The gateway is also required to have a seven-hour power backup and storage capacity for at least 10,000 event logs with timestamp records.

A DFS officer said that the digital system is intended to strengthen maintenance, accountability and emergency response capabilities in high-risk buildings by ensuring continuous surveillance of fire safety infrastructure.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.