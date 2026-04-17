New Delhi, Delhi marked International Bat Appreciation Day on Friday with the launch of a first-of-its-kind field publication aimed at raising awareness about urban biodiversity, highlighting the presence and ecological importance of bats in the national capital.

Delhi marks bat appreciation day with launch of guide book on winged mammals

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Titled 'Bats of Delhi NCR', the fold-out guide has been developed by World Wide Fund for Nature-India in collaboration with Nature Conservation Foundation , Centre for Wildlife Studies and Bat Conservation International , an official statement said.

The publication documents 12 out of the 15 bat species recorded in Delhi and is designed as a compact field guide with details on species identification, habitat, diet and behaviour, along with locations where they can be spotted across the city, it said.

The launch event, held in the national capital, was followed by a guided "Bat Walk" led by Rohit Chakravarty of the CWS. Researchers, conservationists, students and nature enthusiasts participated in the walk.

Participants used bat detectors to observe and understand bat activity and vocalisations in real time, the statement added.

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{{^usCountry}} "The biggest problem that bats face is their bad reputation. The fear and misunderstanding come because most people haven't seen bats up close or learnt more about their behaviour. Such walks have the potential to change public perception and create a well-informed citizen base that will support bat conservation," the statement quoted Chakravarty as saying. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The biggest problem that bats face is their bad reputation. The fear and misunderstanding come because most people haven't seen bats up close or learnt more about their behaviour. Such walks have the potential to change public perception and create a well-informed citizen base that will support bat conservation," the statement quoted Chakravarty as saying. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Delhi supports 15 bat species that play a crucial role as pollinators, seed dispersers and natural pest controllers, contributing significantly to maintaining ecological balance in the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Delhi supports 15 bat species that play a crucial role as pollinators, seed dispersers and natural pest controllers, contributing significantly to maintaining ecological balance in the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, threats such as habitat loss due to declining old trees and heritage structures, rapid urbanisation, pesticide use and misinformation-driven persecution continue to affect bat populations, according to the statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, threats such as habitat loss due to declining old trees and heritage structures, rapid urbanisation, pesticide use and misinformation-driven persecution continue to affect bat populations, according to the statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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