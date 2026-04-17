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Delhi marks bat appreciation day with launch of guide book on winged mammals

Delhi marks bat appreciation day with launch of guide book on winged mammals

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 10:40 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Delhi marked International Bat Appreciation Day on Friday with the launch of a first-of-its-kind field publication aimed at raising awareness about urban biodiversity, highlighting the presence and ecological importance of bats in the national capital.

Delhi marks bat appreciation day with launch of guide book on winged mammals

Titled 'Bats of Delhi NCR', the fold-out guide has been developed by World Wide Fund for Nature-India in collaboration with Nature Conservation Foundation , Centre for Wildlife Studies and Bat Conservation International , an official statement said.

The publication documents 12 out of the 15 bat species recorded in Delhi and is designed as a compact field guide with details on species identification, habitat, diet and behaviour, along with locations where they can be spotted across the city, it said.

The launch event, held in the national capital, was followed by a guided "Bat Walk" led by Rohit Chakravarty of the CWS. Researchers, conservationists, students and nature enthusiasts participated in the walk.

Participants used bat detectors to observe and understand bat activity and vocalisations in real time, the statement added.

 
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