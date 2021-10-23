Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi may get rain today: IMD
delhi news

Delhi may get rain today: IMD

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recordings show that the overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi on Friday was 170, in the moderate category.
The minimum temperature on Friday was recorded at 17.7°C.
Published on Oct 23, 2021 04:51 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast light to moderate showers over the Capital on Saturday and Sunday. Intense rain in parts of Punjab will keep stubble burning smoke from deteriorating the city’s air, forecasters said.

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recordings show that the overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi on Friday was 170, in the moderate category. On Thursday, the overall AQI reading was 199, also in the moderate zone.

An AQI reading between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

Forecasters said the air quality is likely to improve during the weekend as the winds blowing into the Capital will change from westerly to easterly from Saturday under the impact of a western disturbance. This will also cause light to moderate showers in parts of Delhi on Saturday and Sunday.

“On Friday, Delhi received winds at moderate speed from the west. This led to an improvement in the pollution levels,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet.

RELATED STORIES

The IMD forecast also said that while the western disturbance will result in a slight rise in temperature over the weekend, from Monday, the temperature in Delhi-NCR will start reducing. The falling temperature and northwesterly winds carrying stubble smoke could lead to the Capital’s air quality worsening in the coming days.

On Friday, the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, was 33.4 degrees Celsius, two above normal. The minimum temperature was 17.7°C.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi news
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP