Delhi may get rain today: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast light to moderate showers over the Capital on Saturday and Sunday. Intense rain in parts of Punjab will keep stubble burning smoke from deteriorating the city’s air, forecasters said.

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recordings show that the overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi on Friday was 170, in the moderate category. On Thursday, the overall AQI reading was 199, also in the moderate zone.

An AQI reading between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

Forecasters said the air quality is likely to improve during the weekend as the winds blowing into the Capital will change from westerly to easterly from Saturday under the impact of a western disturbance. This will also cause light to moderate showers in parts of Delhi on Saturday and Sunday.

“On Friday, Delhi received winds at moderate speed from the west. This led to an improvement in the pollution levels,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet.

The IMD forecast also said that while the western disturbance will result in a slight rise in temperature over the weekend, from Monday, the temperature in Delhi-NCR will start reducing. The falling temperature and northwesterly winds carrying stubble smoke could lead to the Capital’s air quality worsening in the coming days.

On Friday, the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, was 33.4 degrees Celsius, two above normal. The minimum temperature was 17.7°C.

