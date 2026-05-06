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Delhi mayor asks MCD officials to strengthen sanitation, warns no laxity will be tolerated

Delhi mayor asks MCD officials to strengthen sanitation, warns no laxity will be tolerated

Published on: May 06, 2026 07:22 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi on Wednesday directed zonal deputy commissioners of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to strengthen sanitation systems across the city, asserting that any negligence in maintaining cleanliness will not be tolerated.

Delhi mayor asks MCD officials to strengthen sanitation, warns no laxity will be tolerated

Chairing a meeting with all deputy commissioners, the mayor asked officials to immediately enhance sanitation measures in their respective zones and ensure visible improvement on the ground.

"Accountability must be fixed on private waste management agencies in areas where sanitation is found lacking, and officials should identify vulnerable points and carry out regular as well as special cleanliness drives," the mayor said in a statement.

The mayor also instructed that sanitary supervisors and assistant sanitary inspectors remain actively present in the field to monitor work effectively.

According to an official statement, in a bid to boost morale among sanitation workers, the mayor announced that safai karmacharis delivering outstanding performance will be rewarded.

"Sanitation workers are directed to wear proper uniforms while on duty to ensure discipline and improve the civic body's public image," the statement read.

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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