MCD election LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal's 'don't vote for...' appeal amid polling
More than 1.45 crore voters in Delhi are eligible to practice their electoral rights on Sunday in what is being seen as a three-cornered contest with the BJP, AAP, and Congress as the main players. The MCD elections 2022 are the first after the reunification of the three civic bodies of the city. As several services rendered by the Delhi government and the MCD overlap, such as basic education and health care, the AAP hopes to stamp its complete authority over the administration of Delhi with its government in the civic body.
The municipal polls may appear less important than state or national elections but hold far more sway in the everyday life of an urban citizen. For Delhi’s residents, no agency holds more influence on their lives than MCD, which registers births, deaths, and marriages, clears garbage, oversees primary education, provides health care services, maintains colony roads, and runs crematoriums.
Follow all the updates here:
Sun, 04 Dec 2022 09:04 AM
'Roads, women's safety, water are the issues I considered for voting,' says first-time voter
A first-time voter shared the issues she considered for MCD voting to ANI. "Roads, women's safety, water are the issues I considered for voting. People should come out and vote & understand their responsibility," said Sonam.
Sun, 04 Dec 2022 08:57 AM
Vote for those who work, not for ones who stop: Delhi CM Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted to appeal to vote for an an honest party and not to vote for those who litter the city.
Sun, 04 Dec 2022 08:45 AM
Keep in mind, MCD's priority is to keep the city clean: Manish Sisodia
“1.5 crore people are going to vote in Municipal Corporation polls. I appeal to people to keep in my mind that MCD's priority is to keep the city clean. BJP has not done anything for Delhi since 15 years, it has failed miserably to work for the people,” said Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Sun, 04 Dec 2022 08:31 AM
People should vote for the candidates which will be available after polls: Congress's Ajay Maken after voting
Sun, 04 Dec 2022 08:28 AM
Vote to erase corruption in MCD: Delhi CM Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, in a tweet, appealed to vote to make Delhi clean and a corruption-free government in the MCD.
Sun, 04 Dec 2022 08:16 AM
Congress leader Ajay Maken arrives at a polling booth in Rajouri Garden
Congress leader Ajay Maken arrived at a polling booth in Rajouri Garden to cast his vote for the MCD elections.
Sun, 04 Dec 2022 08:14 AM
Visuals from a polling booth at Matiala village
People queue up to cast their votes across more than 13, 600 polling booths in the national capital.
Sun, 04 Dec 2022 08:08 AM
MCD elections: Voting for Delhi civic polls today: Issues, promises, key figures in 10 points
Delhi is witnessing a triangular contest in the civic polls on Sunday across 250 words as the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress fight the high-stakes elections. This is the first time that the elections for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) are taking place after three civic bodies were merged into one. Read full story
Sun, 04 Dec 2022 08:06 AM
MCD polls: Voting begins
Delhi voters queue up to cast their votes for the MCD elections.