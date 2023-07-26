Excise dept asks DMRC to allow just one liquor bottle in Delhi Metro. Here's why

A month after the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's decision to permit carrying two sealed liquor bottles in the metro, the excise department of the city government has raised objection to the relaxation and demanded a change in the norm. Airport Metro Train seen at Dhaula Kaun Metro line. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

A senior officer cited the Excise Act to clarify that only one sealed bottle of liquor such as rum, vodka and whisky is allowed to be carried from one state to another. As DMRC operates in Delhi and its adjoining cities Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad, its provision to allow two bottles is a violation of the Act, the officer added.

'Legal age different in different cities'

The department also raised concerns over relaxation in ages, at which alcohol is legally permissible. “In Delhi, liquor cannot be sold to anyone under 25 years of age, while in cities like Gurugram, it is permissible for those who are 18 years old. This means underage persons can bring liquor from other places and consume in Delhi,” the officer further added.

Consequently, the DMRC was served a notice to check violations by commuters travelling in metro trains connecting Delhi to Uttar Pradesh and Haryana cities.

The public transport body said that allowing items for carriage on the metro is followed in line with the permissibility guidelines set by the security agency of the corporation. "Passengers are expected to follow extant rules and regulations of the concerned state excise department with regard to carrying liquor during cross-border transit," news agency PTI reported citing DMRC. However, the "concern" of the excise department will be conveyed to the security agency, it added.

Previously carrying alcohol was banned on Delhi Metro except on the Airport line, however, on June 30, the transport body allowed carrying two bottles per person, with certain conditions such as prohibiting drinking alcohol in the metro premises.

Delhi Metro does not allow passengers to carry any kind of sharp objects, tools, flammable items, explosive materials, Disabling chemicals and other dangerous items, Guns and firearms and other offensive items.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

