Delhi Metro floats tender for 4 stations on Central Vista corridor

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has floated a tender for the design and planning of four proposed underground stations between the Shivaji Stadium and Kartavya Bhawan as part of the upcoming Central Vista corridor and extension of the Magenta Line under Phase (V) A, an official said.

“The tender is essential for pre-tunnelling works. This includes fixing the location and depth of the stations,” said a Metro official. (HT)

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The tender, a copy of which HT has seen, has been recently issued for design verification, detail engineering, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of electrical and mechanical systems and other modalities for four underground stations – New Shivaji Stadium, Yuge Yugeen Bharat (near Rakabganj Gurudwara), another station at Central Secretariat and a new station at Kartavya Bhawan.

“The tender is essential for pre-tunnelling works. This includes fixing the location and depth of the stations,” said a Metro official.

This follows a tender worth ₹3.2 crore, floated in April, for a detailed design consultant for the construction of the Central Vista depot near Majlis Park, intended for DMRC’s Phase-VA expansion, predominantly the Central Vista corridor.

The Magenta Line’s RK Ashram-Indraprastha corridor will be extended to Kartavya Bhawan, providing doorstep connectivity to the area, which houses a number of government offices.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the Centre’s assessment, around 60,000 office-goers and two lakh commuters are expected to benefit daily from this corridor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the Centre’s assessment, around 60,000 office-goers and two lakh commuters are expected to benefit daily from this corridor. {{/usCountry}}

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With this corridor, the total length of the Magenta Line will reach 88.4 km, making it the longest in the DMRC network, running all the way from Botanical Garden to Inderlok as a fully driverless corridor once operational.

The Magenta Line will feature stations in Noida, south Delhi and central Delhi, along with the highest number of interchange stations at 21, significantly enhancing cross-city connectivity across the NCR.

Presently, Pink Line is the longest line with a total length of over 71.5 km and 46 stations. It is also the only line in DMRC’s network to have a circular route.

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Apart from RK Ashram Marg-Indraprastha, the two other corridors were approved as part of the Phase-VA expansion – Tughlakabad-Kalindi Kunj, an extension, and Aerocity-Terminal 1. These two corridors will be extensions of the upcoming Golden Line.