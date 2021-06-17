Delhi Metro issues new timings for first and last trains on Green Line

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday announced the construction of an additional interchange facility connecting the Metro’s Green Line (Inderlok/Kirti Nagar-Bahadurgarh) and Pink Line (Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar) at the Punjabi Bagh West Metro station. For the construction of this facility, from June 18 to September 30, the timings of the first and the last train on the Green Line will be altered slightly, a DMRC statement said.

The DMRC said that the first and the last metro train services between Brigadiar Hoshiar Singh (Bahadurgarh) and Inderlok/Kirti Nagar will be regulated from June 18-19 night till September 30, the DMRC statement issued on Thursday indicated.

“This is the first time that such a special ‘halt platform’ is being planned to connect two already operational Metro corridors. This halt platform will provide interconnectivity between the Green and the Pink Line at the Punjabi Bagh West Metro station of the Pink Line,” the statement read.

“There will not be any ticketing facility on the interchange platforms, but boarding and de-boarding facilities will be available as a result of which passengers who want to interchange trains between the two lines, will be able to use the facility. The platforms will be connected by a 230-metres long foot over bridge (FOB), which will connect the platforms with the Punjabi Bagh West Metro station of the Pink Line,” it added.

DMRC said that from June 18 night, between Brigadiar Singh (Bahadurgarh)-Inderlok the first train will now start at 7am and the last train will leave the station at 9 pm. On the Brigadiar Hoshiar Singh-Kirti Nagar section, the first train will start at 7.18 am, while the last train is now timed at 9.10 pm. Between Inderlok and Brigadiar Hoshiar Singh and Kirti Nagar and Brigadiar Hoshiar Singh sections, the timing of the first train will now be 7.25 am, and the last time will be 9.30 pm.

On Sundays, in each of the sections the starting time of trains will be an hour later than the schedule. The timing for the last train will however, remain the same.

The DMRC also said that the platforms will be 155-metres in length and will be connected with the FOB by two additional lifts with a capacity of 26 passengers each and staircases.

“The total height from the platform level of the new platforms to the concourse of the Punjabi Bagh West station of Pink Line is 16.75 metres. Therefore, the passage has been planned at two levels. The passengers after coming down the staircases or lifts from the platform will again have to take the stairs, two escalators or a through movement lift to finally reach the concourse area,” the DMRC statement read.