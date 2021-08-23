Delhi Metro replaces existing conventional lights with LED units

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday said it has started replacing conventional lighting in its stations such as incandescent bulbs and florescent lamps with LED lights to save energy.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the DMRC said LED lights will be installed at 155 locations, including Metro stations, depots, parking, and other facilities that were constructed under the networks first (2005) and second (2010) phases.

“The DMRC has already installed one lakh (100,000) LED lights at 155 locations, and by the end of October this year, it will install 35,000 additional LED lights in other locations,” the Metro statement said.

The Metro body added that it has “covered 75% of the drive”, and will complete replacing the remaining lights by the end of October this year.

The Delhi Metro said the LED-based light system will help DMRC save around half of the energy expenditure as against the existing system.

The network also said that it will recover the cost of the new lights in around two years.

The lifespan of an LED system is longer compared to conventional existing lights, with much reduced maintenance cost. On an average, an LED system lasts 50,000 operating hours or more, it said.

An LED source is more than 40 times higher in lifespan than an incandescent bulb. In addition, LED lights have energy efficiency component which makes them consume very low amount of power, officials said.

Undertaking this drive at already operational stations was a challenging task for the DMRC maintenance teams, it said.

“Even during night, the work could be carried out for around two hours only in a day since the time window available from the close of last passenger service and commencement of first passenger service is very limited, and other important operational preparedness and routine maintenance activities are undertaken in this period only,” the DMRC said.

The DMRC had to arrange special scaffoldings and cranes to cover the spaces at twice or thrice the normal height of a building which is again very tricky and a time-consuming exercise, it said. The DMRC has already implemented LED-based lighting solutions at its Phase-III stations and similar system will be adopted for upcoming Phase-IV stations also, officials said.

