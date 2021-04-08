Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi Metro's flying squad penalises 672 commuters for violating Covid-19 rules
delhi news

Delhi Metro's flying squad penalises 672 commuters for violating Covid-19 rules

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also urged the commuters to follow the protocols and politely counsel others to do the same.
ANI |
UPDATED ON APR 08, 2021 03:02 PM IST
Delhi reported 5,506 new Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths on Wednesday.(ANI/Twitter)

Delhi Metro's Flying Squads on Wednesday penalised 672 commuters for not wearing a mask properly and violating social distancing norms.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also urged the commuters to follow the protocols and politely counsel others to do the same.

"To ensure our travel guidelines are being followed, Delhi Metro's Flying Squads penalised 672 commuters on 7 April 2021 for not wearing a face mask properly and (not) following social distancing. Let us all follow the protocols and politely counsel others to do the same. #CovidIsntOverYet," DMRC said in a tweet.

Delhi reported 5,506 new Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths on Wednesday. The national capital has 19,455 active cases currently.

