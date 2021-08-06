Delhi Metro's Pink Line segment to be opened today

The Delhi Metro's missing link of the Pink Line, connecting Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 and Trilokpuri, will be inaugurated by Union minister for housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday.

The Pink Line is all set to become Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC's) longest operational corridor from Friday onwards which would also save time and money for passengers. The Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor of the Pink Line spreads across 38 stations.

A small portion of east Delhi's Trilokpuri area had turned to be a restriction for the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), due to which the line remained disjointed for some distance there. Now, the opening of the Trilokpuri section between the Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake stations will entirely link the Pink Line.

The Pink Line will also connect important landmarks of the national capital - the Anand Vihar Railway station, Anand Vihar ISBT, Nizamuddin Railway station, markets in South Extension, INA and Lajpat Nagar, officials said, reports news agency PTI.

DMRC officials also said there will be a reduction of about 20 minutes of travel time, from HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon to Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake and vice versa, as after opening of this section, there will be only one interchange station i.e. Delhi Haat-INA instead of two interchange stations as of now.

"Reduction in fare by ₹20 will be in 38 sections (to and fro) and important key locations like Lajpat Nagar, NOIDA City Centre, Botanical Garden, Mohan Estate to Trilokpuri or vice versa; reduction in fare by ₹10 will be in 524 sections (to and fro)," DMRC said.

