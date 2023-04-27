Service delay on Delhi Metro's Yellow line; Know which routes are affected

The Delhi Metro rail services of the Yellow line were delayed on Thursday, informed officials.

The Delhi metro yellow line services are facing disruption today.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the services have been delayed between Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat.

"Yellow Line Update. Delay in services between Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat. Normal service on all other lines" DMRC tweeted.

Further details are awaited.

