Delhi Metro: Section of Pink line to pass above flyover in north Delhi’s Jagatpur village

A section of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) corridor connecting Majlis Park to Maujpur corridor, part of its Phase-IV expansion, will pass over a double-carriageway flyover near north Delhi’s Jagatpur village. The construction work of the piers on both sides of the flyover is over, said a DMRC official.

The 12.5-km elevated corridor will be constructed over the Shinghali Bridge at Gujjar chowk. It is likely to be completed by next year and will connect two ends of the existing Pink line, thus creating Delhi’s first ring corridor.

The viaduct will be 14 metres above the ground and the distance between the flyover and the viaduct will be six metres.

Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications, DMRC, said, “The under-construction elevated viaduct of this corridor will cross a flyover at Gujjar Chowk. Crossing flyovers is always a critical engineering challenge as the process needs meticulous planning and round-the-clock observation.”

The viaduct above the double-carriageway flyover is 34 meters long. “T-girders will be installed above the flyover. Since it is a busy flyover, the girder launch will be done during the late hours at night to avoid inconvenience to vehicle movement underneath. These specially designed T-girders will be precast in the casting yard and will be launched using high-capacity cranes,” said Dayal.

