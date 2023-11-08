Delhi Metro services on Pink Line delayed. Check details

There will be a delay in Delhi metro rail services omn the Pink Line today from Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus to Lajpat Nagar, said Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. Services on other lines will be available as usual.

A metro train runs on a track amid dense smog(ANI)

“Pink Line Update: Delay in services from Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus to Lajpat Nagar. Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

20 extra train trips, in additional to 40 additional trips, have been included across different lines in a bid to encourage more travellers to use public transport amid the deteriorating air quality in the national capital region.

Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), a set of emergency measures used to prevent further deterioration of the air quality.

Delhi’s pollution level was in the severe category on Wednesday morning with the air quality index (AQI) of 420 recorded at 8 am by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The city woke up to shallow fog with mist in the morning and the general visibility was at 800 metres at 8am, according the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 395 (very poor) at 4 pm on Tuesday and a downward trend was observed overnight.

