Delhi Metro's Aerocity-Tughlakabad Silver Line corridor to have longest platform

The platform of the new Aerocity – Tughlakabad Silver Line corridor of phase 4, construction work for which has already started, will be the longest among all phase 4 stations with a length of 289 metres, a statement said on Sunday.

One of the key advantages of the Aerocity station is its provision of interchange with the existing high-speed Airport Express Line and Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar RRTS Corridor. (Representation Image) (PTI Photo)

According to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the general length of underground metro stations in phase 4 is about 225 metres but this new station will be the longest among all phase 4 stations with a length of 289 metres.

"Its extensive length has been carefully designed to accommodate the anticipated passenger traffic since in the future this station will be a key triple interchange facility with connectivity among the Airport Express Line, the Silver Line, and the RRTS corridor to Gurugram, Manesar and Alwar," the DMRC said in the statement.

The station will come up at a depth of 23 metres to ensure seamless connectivity between Airport Express Line, the Silver Line, and the RRTS corridor.

This station will be a terminal station, which will provide direct connectivity from the NCR City of Faridabad along with South Delhi to West Delhi and especially, the Indira Gandhi International Airport, it said.

"There will be three entry and exit points at this station, one connecting the business hub of Aerocity and the other two entry and exit structures will connect the station with NH-8 and the nearby locality of Mahipalpur through a pedestrian subway, thereby improving accessibility to the airport," the statement mentioned.

One of the key advantages of the Aerocity station is its provision of interchange with the existing high-speed Airport Express Line and Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar RRTS Corridor, the DMRC said.

"This seamless integration will enable passengers to effortlessly transfer between the Tughlakabad-Aerocity Corridor and the high-speed Airport Express Line, providing them with enhanced connectivity options and convenience," it said.

According to DMRC, the Tughlakabad – Aerocity Corridor, a significant addition to the city's Metro network, aims to address the increasing transportation demands on Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Chhattarpur Extension and Mahipal Pur area to cater for the growing population of the region.

"It will serve as a lifeline for commuters, reducing travel time, and offering a reliable and efficient mode of transportation. The station will help the residents of South Delhi, Faridabad and Noida to travel and reach the airport at a faster speed," it added.