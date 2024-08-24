Delhi Metro's Red Line services delayed due to ‘attempted cable theft’

Services on the Delhi Metro's Red Line between Shahdara and Dilshad Garden stations are experiencing delays due to an “attempted cable theft” that occurred early on Saturday, according to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The Red Line stretches from Rithala in Delhi to New Bus Adda in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The Red Line spans from Rithala in Delhi to New Bus Adda in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. (HT Photo)

“Delay in services between Shahdara and Dilshad Garden. Normal service on all other lines,” the DMRC said in a post on X.

News agency PTI, citing DMRC's principal executive director (corporate communications) Anuj Dayal, reported that services are running at a restricted speed of 25 km per hour between the affected stations due to the attempted cable theft, which has damaged signalling cables.

When will restoration work begin?

To prevent disrupting operations in the affected section, repairs during service hours were deemed impractical, leading to the decision to run trains at a restricted speed between Dilshad Garden and Shahdara stations throughout the day to minimise passenger inconvenience, the DMRC official told PTI.

Restoration work is scheduled to begin “after the last train service.” According to Dayal, access to the track will be granted to replace the cables damaged in the attempted theft.

He added that replacing the damaged cables is time-consuming and necessitates full access to the track without any train movement.

He noted that passengers are being kept informed through regular announcements at stations and inside the trains during this period. Additionally, updates are being shared via social media.

DMRC revises Sunday timings for Phase III lines

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced new Sunday timings for Phase III lines on Friday. Instead of starting at 8 am, some lines will now begin operations at 6 am, while others will start at 7 am. This adjustment is intended to better serve commuters, including students who often have competitive exams scheduled on Sundays.

The Phase III sections of the Delhi Metro cover routes including Dilshad Garden to Shaheed Sthal, Noida City Centre to Noida Electronic City, Mundka to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Badarpur Border to Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh), Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar, Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden, and Dhansa Bus Stand to Dwarka.