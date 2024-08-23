Delhi Metro revises Sunday timings for lines included in Phase III. Check details

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday announced new Sunday timings for Phase III lines. Previously starting at 8 am, some lines will now begin operations at 6 am, while others will start at 7 am. According to the Delhi Metro, this change aims to accommodate commuters, including students who have competitive exams often scheduled on Sundays. According to the Delhi Metro, this change aims to accommodate commuters, including students who have competitive exams often scheduled on Sundays. (HT File)

Taking to X, DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation) wrote, “The regular Metro services on Sundays which used to commence from 8:00 AM onwards on the following Phase-III corridors now stands revised w.e.f this Sunday i.e, 25th August 2024. The revision of service commencement timings on these corridors on Sundays will benefit not only the commuters of these corridors but also number of students/applicants appearing for various competitive exams which generally take place on Sundays. The extended timings will facilitate them to reach their destination centres across Delhi-NCR in a seamless and convenient manner. Services on all other corridors of the Metro Network will continue to run as per regular commencement time of 06:00 AM onwards.”

Here are the details on the revised timings

Line Section Present Timings (for Sunday) New Timings from Sunday, August 25 Line-1 Dishad Garden to Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) 8 am 6 am Line-3 Noida City Centre to Noida Electronic City 8 am 6 am Line-5 Mudka to Brig. Hoshiar Singh 8 am 6 am Line-6 Badarpur Border to Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh) 8 am 6 am Line-7 Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar 8 am 7 am Line-8 Botanical Garden to Janakpuri West 8 am 7 am Line-9 Dhansa Bus Stand to Dwarka 8 am 7 am

The Phase-III sections of the Delhi Metro include trains operating on the following routes: Dilshad Garden to Shaheed Sthal, Noida City Centre to Noida Electronic City, Mundka to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Badarpur Border to Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh), Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar, Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden, and Dhansa Bus Stand to Dwarka.

Delhi Metro achieves new milestone

According to officials quoted by PTI, on August 20, the Delhi Metro set a new record with 77.48 lakh daily passenger journeys. This measure of journey or line utilisation reflects the number of corridors passengers use to reach their destinations.

The Delhi Metro achieved this milestone of the highest-ever daily passenger journeys, and additional trains were deployed based on feedback to manage passenger flow efficiently. On August 13, the network had seen over 72 lakh passenger journeys, according to DMRC.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's current network extends nearly 393 kmand encompasses 2,888 stations, including those on the Noida-Greater Noida Metro Corridor and the Rapid Metro in Gurugram.