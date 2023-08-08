Delhi CM shuffles Cabinet, Atishi to get vigilance, services depts

Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi is likely to get the additional portfolios of services and vigilance as chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has forwarded a proposal for a minor reshuffle in his government to lieutenant governor VK Saxena, officials aware of the development said.

Delhi minister Atishi. (HT PHOTO)

The development came a day after the Rajya Sabha (on Monday) passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 replacing an ordinance promulgated by the central government on May 19 to give control of bureaucrats in Delhi to the LG.

The services and vigilance portfolios are currently held by Saurabh Bharadwaj.

The latest change in responsibilities will come into effect as soon as the LG approves the proposal, and a notification is issued by the General Administration Department of the Delhi government.

Government officials did not comment on the reasons behind the reshuffle in portfolios.

Atishi is the lone woman minister in the seven-member Kejriwal cabinet. She was first inducted as a minister in March.

