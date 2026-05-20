New Delhi, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Wednesday reviewed a series of proposals related to nutrition, maternal and child healthcare, immunisation and anaemia control, and directed officials to prepare a comprehensive action plan for anaemia screening across all age groups in the capital.

Delhi: Minister reviews healthcare, nutrition-related initiatives; seeks action plan on anaemia screening

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The directions were issued during a virtual review meeting chaired by the minister to discuss healthcare and nutrition-related initiatives aimed at strengthening public health delivery mechanisms in Delhi, according to an official statement.

During the meeting, Singh reviewed proposals linked to immunisation, maternal health, child nutrition, family planning and nutritional support for leprosy patients.

Discussions were also held on introducing direct benefit transfer-based incentives for complete immunisation and Vitamin A supplementation, strengthening management systems for Severe Acute Malnutrition , and improving continuation rates of post-delivery and post-abortion contraception interventions.

The minister also reviewed a proposal for integrated preconception health services for eligible couples in South-East Delhi and discussed DBT-based nutritional support mechanisms for leprosy patients.

A major focus of the meeting remained the proposed establishment of a model Integrated Nutrition Centre at Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Hospital with integrated AYUSH services, including Yoga, under one roof.

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{{^usCountry}} Singh appreciated the proposal and directed officials to explore support through the National AYUSH Mission for its implementation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh appreciated the proposal and directed officials to explore support through the National AYUSH Mission for its implementation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The meeting also included a presentation on a pilot study comparing non-invasive and conventional invasive haemoglobin estimation methods for screening and diagnosis of anaemia. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The meeting also included a presentation on a pilot study comparing non-invasive and conventional invasive haemoglobin estimation methods for screening and diagnosis of anaemia. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Taking serious note of anaemia cases, particularly among schoolchildren and vulnerable groups, the minister directed the department to prepare a detailed action plan for anaemia screening across all age groups under the Anaemia Mukt Bharat initiative. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taking serious note of anaemia cases, particularly among schoolchildren and vulnerable groups, the minister directed the department to prepare a detailed action plan for anaemia screening across all age groups under the Anaemia Mukt Bharat initiative. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the statement, the minister reiterated the Delhi government's commitment to strengthening nutrition, maternal and child healthcare, anaemia control and preventive healthcare systems across the capital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the statement, the minister reiterated the Delhi government's commitment to strengthening nutrition, maternal and child healthcare, anaemia control and preventive healthcare systems across the capital. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "We are working towards integrated, technology-driven and community-focused interventions to ensure better health outcomes for every citizen, especially women and children," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We are working towards integrated, technology-driven and community-focused interventions to ensure better health outcomes for every citizen, especially women and children," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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The minister further directed that all proposals discussed during the meeting be submitted to the mission director-cum-special secretary, Health and Family Welfare, for further examination and possible implementation through budgetary support.

On the issue of Institutional Ethics Committee clearances for healthcare research and pilot studies, directions were also issued to facilitate linkage with an existing IEC framework in Delhi to support hospitals and institutions undertaking medical research in accordance with Indian Council of Medical Research guidelines.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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