Delhi Mohalla clinics under scanner for ‘fake’ pathological tests; BJP reacts

Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Thursday ordered a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the allegations of fake diagnostic tests prescribed by the Delhi government-run mohalla clinics, reported PTI, citing sources. According to reports, fake mobile numbers were used to mark the entry of patients to conduct lab tests. Delhi Mohalla clinics under scanner for ‘fake’ pathological tests

This comes days after the governor ordered a similar probe into the alleged procurement and supply of spurious and non-standard drugs, including some life-saving medicines.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the new alleged scam saying, “The so-called 'Mohalla Clinics' provided the facility for pathological testing. Based on the vigilance reports and departmental findings, those (pathological) tests are also now under the scanner of the probe…It is being investigated that in one day, the clinics saw a maximum number of 533 patients. The time for the clinics is 9 am to 1 pm. Now imagine, if they checked 533 patients within 240 minutes, then it means they saw a patient for just half a minute.”

“Even after the introduction of Amrit Kaal, instead of making a super-specialty institute or lab, the national capital is still following the old Mohalla clinic system,” he added.

State BJP president Virendra Sachdeva also hit out at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that the then health minister Manish Sisodia and the current minister Saurabh Bharadwaj were aware of the alleged pathology scam.

“It is very regrettable that just 20 days ago, the people of Delhi and the country were shocked by the information about the scam of distribution of fake and substandard medicines in the hospitals of the Delhi government ruled by Arvind Kejriwal. The people of Delhi are ashamed after another pathology test scam worth hundreds of crores by the government's health department has come to light,” he said.

AAP's response on the alleged scam

Meanwhile, the Kejriwal government said that senior officials in the health department, who were appointed by the Centre, were responsible for monitoring diagnostic labs.

“Some doctors had recorded their video and given it to the employees and through that they used to mark their attendance in the app every day. In this case, 26 personnel including seven doctors and staff were fired…Whether it is a Mohalla clinic or a medicine store, when someone gives a wrong phone number, this is the job of officials to check,” Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

He added that the LG is conducting the investigation and the AAP government has given in writing to remove those officials responsible.

(With inputs from agencies)