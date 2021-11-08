Delhi: Murder convict out on bail held for firing at two men

A 37-year-old murder convict, who is out on bail was arrested for allegedly firing at a group and injuring two men following a quarrel in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Saturday afternoon. At least three bullets were fired by him and two of them hit two separate men, police said on Sunday. The entire incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed in the neighbourhood.

Police said the 37-year-old, Naman Sharma alias Sunny, was drinking liquor and consuming drugs on the first floor of his house on Saturday with a friend named Ramzan. At least five friends of Ramzan arrived outside Sharma’s house and began calling out their friend by name. When they learnt that Ramzan was with Sharma, they asked Sharma to invite them as well.

“As Sharma refused and asked them to leave, a verbal spat broke out between them. The five started pelting stones at Sharma’s house. This infuriated Sharma, who took out a pistol and fired three bullets that hit one Samsuddin and Naseem. Sharma fled the scene before the police arrived after getting a call about the firing,” said a senior investigator wishing to stay anonymous.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said that a case of firing and attempt to murder has been registered. “Our district’s special staff team, through technical investigation and manual information, arrested Sharma from GT Karnal Road. He was about to board a bus for Haridwar when the team caught him,” said the DCP, adding that the pistol used in the crime was seized along with two live rounds.

Sharma’s interrogation, DCP Rangnani said, revealed that he was previously involved in five crimes, including a seven-year-old case of murder in Bahadurgarh in which he was convicted for life imprisonment. He was granted bail in February 2020 in the case.