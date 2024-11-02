Delhi: NBCC to redevelop DTC headquarters at ITO

NBCC Limited will redevelop the Delhi Transport Corporation’s (DTC) headquarters at ITO and has invited consultants to conduct surveys and prepare a design for the new building, officials aware of the matter said on Saturday. The 6.43 acre complex of DTC headquarters at ITO is a 50-year-old prefab structure, according to officials. (HT Archive)

DTC officials said that the existing building at ITO may be pulled down and a new building will be made with additional floors and seating space for employees.

“The plan is at an initial stage where we will look at design options and how a green building can be created. Once there is a building plan and traffic circulation plan around it, we will proceed to the next step of getting approvals for the design,” said a DTC official.

The 6.43 acre complex of DTC headquarters at ITO is a 50-year-old prefab structure, according to officials. It is built next to the IP estate bus depot of DTC. Aside from having office space across its nine floors, DTC staff also work from the various depots across the city as well as the transport department office in Civil Lines.

In 2012, the Delhi government had planned to replace the old building with a modern 13-storey green building with three basements and a covered area of 250,000 square feet at a cost of ₹1,000 crore. The plans were sent to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for approval but the project never took off. DTC officials said that the plan is being revised now according to the current requirements. The previous plan was to revive four older structures, including a defunct power plant, at ITO to revamp the entire area, an official aware of the matter said.

NBCC is already reconstructing the iconic building that houses the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) south-east Asia regional office, an adjacent building at the same location that is nearing completion. The WHO building was built in 1962 and demolished for reconstruction in 2019, but the work was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to NBCC, the consultant will have to provide architectural and engineering consultancy services from concept to commissioning such as preparation of the master plan, conducting various surveys, investigations, preparation of detailed project report, estimates, preparation of model and walk-through, statutory approvals from various authorities, planning, concept design, and drawing for the project. The scope also includes co-ordination, tendering assistance in bid process management and any other work as required for smooth implementation of the project, according to officials.