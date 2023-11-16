Delhi-NCR air pollution LIVE updates: AQI continues to be in hazardous category in the city

Delhi-NCR air pollution LIVE updates: The air quality in Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) continued to hover within the hazardous range as a thick poisonous haze thickened in the city on Wednesday morning. According to the air quality calculating website acqin.org, the overall AQI in the national capital on Thursday morning at 6 am is at 487 in the ‘severe plus’ category.

Commuters out on a smoggy morning amid rising air pollution on Kartavya Path in New Delhi

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe', and above 450 'severe plus'.

Reportedly, relief is unlikely in the city anytime soon.

Delhi's air quality dropped over the last few days post the Diwali celebrations as people flouted the ban on firecrackers. This happened despite the Delhi government invoking the GRAP stage 4 in the city. According to a system developed by the Pune-based Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology to identify the contribution of different pollution sources, stubble-burning accounted for 23 percent of the air pollution in the capital on Wednesday. It is likely to be 11 percent on Thursday and four percent on Friday.