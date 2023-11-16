Buses except CNG, electric, BS-VI diesel likely to be barred from entering Delhi

Buses not running on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), electricity, or adhering to the Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) diesel emission standards may be barred from entering the national capital in view of the pollution situation, news agency PTI reported. Delhi is grappling with hazardous levels of air quality due to a combination of factors, including stubble burning in neighbouring states and industrial and vehicular emissions. Delhi's air quality continues to remain in severe category. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

Under stage 4 of the graded response action plan, or GRAP, only trucks are currently barred from entering the city.

The report suggests that the authorities are likely to impose a complete ban on passenger buses except those running on CNG, electricity and BS-VI diesel from entering the national capital after Chhath Puja.

“Chhath Puja is around the corner and there is a huge rush being witnessed because of it. We are planning to implement a ban after the festival,” PTI quoted a person aware of the matter as saying.

The proposed restriction aims to curtail the emissions from traditional diesel-powered buses, which are identified as major contributors to the deteriorating air quality.

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai will hold a meeting with department and DPCC officials at the Delhi Secretariat this afternoon to review the implementation of restrictions under GRAP.

According to a Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) analysis, the city experiences peak pollution from November 1 to 15, when the number of stubble-burning incidents in Punjab and Haryana increases.

Delhi's air quality dropped over the last few days despite the stringent measures implemented under stage IV of GRAP, including a ban on construction work and the entry of diesel-guzzling trucks into the city, to control pollution.

The transport department, meanwhile, is planning to install cameras at all entry points of Delhi for electronic surveillance before next winter to penalise vehicles that violate pollution measures, officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday. Trucks and buses violating Grap norms enforced by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) are penalised ₹20,000 for “no parking”. It is one of the highest traffic challan amounts for any violation.

