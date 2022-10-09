Delhi: Newborn girl found in a garbage dump in Rajokri

An newborn girl, possibly three days old, was found in a garbage dump yard near a bus stand in south west Delhi by a local resident on Saturday morning, police officials aware of the incident said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Manoj C, deputy commissioner of police(south west) said the police control room had received a call at 8.12 am from a local resident who said he had found a new born child in a garbage dump at the Rajokri bus stand.

“On receiving this information, our police team reached the spot and met the caller. The caller said he had noticed one living newborn girl aged about 3 days lying amid a garbage dump near his house after which he called the police and brought the girl home as it was raining. The girl child was then handed over to the investigating officer(IO) and thereafter she was taken to Fortis Hospital in Vasant kunj by police.”

DCP Manoj said the child is being treated at the hospital. Doctors told police the child’s health condition is stable. “Further legal action is being taken as per law,” the officer added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police are yet to find out identity of the person who abandoned the child.

Doctors at Fortis Hospital Vasant Kunj, where the infant was taken, said that on preliminary examination, it appeared that the baby was born 24-48 hours ago. When he was brought in, her body was looking blue and her weight was only 2 kgs, lower than the usual weight for a newborn.

Dr Rahul Nagpal, director and head of the department of pediatrics at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj said, “The baby was drenched in the rain, extremely weak and in a hypothermic state with the umbilical cord attached. She appeared to be a preterm baby and her body temperature was 33 degree Celsius, lower than the normal 36.4 degree Celsius. Our team resuscitated her and wrapped her in warm clothing after cleaning her. She was then shifted to the neonatal intensive care unit.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added, “At present, we are monitoring the oxygen saturation level, correcting her blood sugar, and have stabilized her. We are conducting a few tests to know whether she has any additional medical conditions or if there is any brain damage. The baby is responding to treatment which is a good sign.”