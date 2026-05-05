...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Delhi night shelters struggle to keep cool as heatwave exposes gaps: Report

Delhi night shelters struggle to keep cool as heatwave exposes gaps: Report

Published on: May 05, 2026 07:22 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

New Delhi, A field survey of night shelters in the national capital has flagged serious gaps in heatwave preparedness under the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board's Summer Action Plan, with nearly half of the cooling infrastructure found non-functional and water shortages reported across several facilities.

Delhi night shelters struggle to keep cool as heatwave exposes gaps: Report

The assessment, conducted by the Centre for Holistic Development a Delhi-based NGO on April 24-25, covered 24 shelters across areas such as Sarai Kale Khan, Jama Masjid, Bangla Sahib, and Mori Gate. The report is titled 'Field survey report on the assessment of the DUSIB Summer Action Plan 2026-27.'

"Around 50 per cent of cooling units, including fans and desert coolers, were not working, raising concerns as temperatures continue to rise," the report states.

A senior DUSIB official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the report has made "unverified claims" and that the situation was "not that dire".

"The data is not factually correct. Our summer action plan 2026-27 is scheduled to commence on May 15. We have set a deadline of May 10 to correct discrepancies," he said.

"Shortage of basic medical supplies such as oral rehydration salts was also reported at multiple locations," the report states.

The report claimed two suspected heat-related deaths during the survey period and noted widespread instances of dehydration and skin infections among shelter residents amid limited medical outreach.

The report also highlighted gaps in awareness among staff, with many caretakers unaware of helpline services and mobile applications meant for emergency response and rescue of homeless people.

In a case study cited in the report, a 35-year-old man found in distress near a shelter near Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in central Delhi allegedly did not receive timely medical assistance despite repeated calls for help. He was eventually taken to the hospital only after police intervention, pointing to lapses in coordination between shelter staff and emergency services.

The organisation has urged immediate steps to repair cooling systems, ensure a reliable water supply, provide essential medical kits, and strengthen emergency response mechanisms, warning that delays could put vulnerable homeless populations at greater risk during the ongoing heat wave.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home / Cities / Delhi / Delhi night shelters struggle to keep cool as heatwave exposes gaps: Report
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.