Delhi notifies 12,078 TB cases in detection drive

New Delhi

Of the total notified cases, 1,323 (11%) are paediatric patients, and the rest 10,755 (89%) are adults. (Representative photo/Getty Images)

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The Delhi health department has detected 12,078 cases of tuberculosis (TB) in the Capital during a screening drive between March 24 to May 5, according to data shared by the department pertaining to the Delhi National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP). The drive is ongoing, officials clarified.

Of the total notified cases, 1,323 (11%) are paediatric patients, and the rest 10,755 (89%) are adults, the data shows. In terms of gender distribution, 6,360 cases (52.6%) are male, 5,715 (47.3%) female, and three cases have been reported among transgender persons, as per the data.

Health minister, Pankaj Singh said, “It is unfortunate, that the prevalence of TB cases still exist in the country. Under this program, we have covered the high risk 38 wards in all Delhi districts for TB screening which will help the affected individual get faster treatment and reduce further transmission and mortality rate. Under this program, those detected, are also provided patient support system, including screening for their family.”

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{{^usCountry}} According to the India TB Prevalence Survey (2019–2021), Delhi has the highest TB burden in the country, with a prevalence of 747 cases per 100,000 people and an average infection rate of 61%. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the India TB Prevalence Survey (2019–2021), Delhi has the highest TB burden in the country, with a prevalence of 747 cases per 100,000 people and an average infection rate of 61%. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Of the total TB cases notified in the drive, 42% (5,073) of the total caseload comprised extrapulmonary tuberculosis (EPTB), marking one of the highest proportions in the country. According to “India TB Report 2024”, prepared by the Central TB Division, EPTB accounts for around 20–24% of all TB cases nationally, while Delhi’s 42% share is significantly higher. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Of the total TB cases notified in the drive, 42% (5,073) of the total caseload comprised extrapulmonary tuberculosis (EPTB), marking one of the highest proportions in the country. According to “India TB Report 2024”, prepared by the Central TB Division, EPTB accounts for around 20–24% of all TB cases nationally, while Delhi’s 42% share is significantly higher. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Extrapulmonary TB refers to infection occurring in organs other than the lungs, including lymph nodes, bones and joints and the central nervous system. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Extrapulmonary TB refers to infection occurring in organs other than the lungs, including lymph nodes, bones and joints and the central nervous system. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Diagnosing EPTB remains a challenge as it does not present typical pulmonary TB symptoms. Detection often requires invasive procedures, such as biopsies or advanced imaging, which may not be uniformly available. While EPTB cases are generally less infectious unless pulmonary involvement is present, delayed diagnosis can increase morbidity and mortality, as per the India TB Report 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Diagnosing EPTB remains a challenge as it does not present typical pulmonary TB symptoms. Detection often requires invasive procedures, such as biopsies or advanced imaging, which may not be uniformly available. While EPTB cases are generally less infectious unless pulmonary involvement is present, delayed diagnosis can increase morbidity and mortality, as per the India TB Report 2024. {{/usCountry}}

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“The reporting of EPTB is higher in Delhi because more advanced diagnostic techniques are available for its early detection. EPTB is usually difficult to diagnose, but in Delhi, which receives patients from neighbouring states and has a higher diagnostic load, screening numbers are correspondingly higher,” said a health official, who did not wish to be named, and is part of the programme in Delhi.

According to the Delhi health department data, 71,603 people across the city were screened during the drive, marking a 16.8% positivity rate. The screening was carried out through 984 Ayushman Arogya Shivirs, including 224 camps in high-risk wards, and 79 conducted in congregate settings. Delhi has identified 38 high-risk wards for targeted intervention.

As part of the drive, 64,764 chest X-rays and 33,038 NAAT (molecular) tests were conducted, the official cited above said.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ridhima Gupta ...Read More Ridhima Gupta is a health correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers Delhi's hospitals, government policies and other health topics. She has a keen interest in covering stories with a particular focus on gender and children’s issues. Read Less

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